UN Security Council to meet Monday on humanitarian crisis in Ukraine: diplomats

(@FahadShabbir)

United Nations, United States, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday on the humanitarian crisis triggered in Ukraine by the Russian invasion, diplomats said Friday.

After this public session, the 15 members of the council will confer behind closed doors to discuss a possible draft resolution, a diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP.