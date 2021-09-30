UN Security Council to meet Thursday on N.Korea: diplomats

United Nations, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The UN Security Council will meet Thursday to discuss the situation in North Korea, diplomats said, after Pyongyang said it tested a new hypersonic gliding missile -- the latest apparent advance in the nuclear-armed nation's weapons technology.

The meeting -- organized at the request of the United States, Britain and France -- is expected to take place Thursday morning behind closed doors, a diplomat told AFP, without saying if the talks were expected to result in the adoption of a joint statement.