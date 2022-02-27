UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council To Meet Today On Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2022 | 09:30 AM

UN Security Council to meet today on Ukraine

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The UN Security Council will convene today (Sunday afternoon) to vote on a resolution calling for a special session of the General Assembly over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, diplomats said.

Only nine of the 15 Security Council member states would need to vote in favor of the resolution for it to be adopted at the meeting, which was requested by the United States and Albania and is scheduled for 3:00 pm (2000 GMT).

Under a rarely used procedure, none of the five permanent members -- one of which is Russia -- would be allowed to veto the convening of the special session Monday.

The goal of the "General Assembly special session" will be to "force the 193 members of the UN to take a position" on the conflict and Russia's "violation of the UN Charter," as well as to formally condemn the war, a diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP.

If the proposed resolution is approved by the Council, rules would require the special General Assembly session to be held within 24 hours.

A resolution written by the United States and Albania condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine failed in the Security Council on Friday, due to Russia applying its permanent member veto power.

The General Assembly is expected to vote on a similar resolution at some point following the special session.

Multiple diplomats told AFP they expect a majority, with over 100 UN members to vote in favor of the resolution.

In General Assembly voting, none of the 193 UN members hold a veto, but resolutions are non-binding.

Due to the situation in Ukraine, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has scrapped a trip to Geneva to address the Human Rights Council on Monday and will instead remain in New York, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

