UN Security Council To Meet Wednesday On Myanmar: Diplomats
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:50 PM
United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Britain has called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Myanmar, where scores of anti-coup protesters were killed over the weekend, diplomatic sources said Monday.
The 15 Security Council members will begin the session behind closed doors Wednesday with a briefing on the situation by the UN's special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, the sources said.