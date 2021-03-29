UN Security Council to meet Wednesday on Myanmar: diplomats

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Britain has called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Myanmar, where scores of anti-coup protesters were killed over the weekend, diplomatic sources said Monday.

The 15 Security Council members will begin the session behind closed doors Wednesday with a briefing on the situation by the UN's special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, the sources said.