UN Security Council To Meet With Kushner On Mideast Plan

Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

UN Security Council to meet with Kushner on Mideast plan

United Nations, United States, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The United States has requested a closed-door United Nations Security Council meeting for Thursday at which President Donald Trump's son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner, is to present the administration's new Mideast plan which is opposed by the Palestinian leadership, diplomats said.

Kushner, a key architect of the plan, will brief the 14 other members at noon (1700 GMT) on Thursday, said Ambassador Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve of Belgium, which holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council.

The Belgian envoy said he was also expecting a formal Palestinian request for a meeting on the plan with their president Mahmud Abbas, who set to visit the United Nations on February 11.

The Palestinians, who have strongly criticized Trump's plan, have indicated they plan to submit a draft resolution through Tunisia, a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

The resolution's content has not been divulged as yet, but the United States would likely oppose it, using its veto, if necessary, should it gain the support of nine council members, the minimum required for passage.

