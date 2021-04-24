UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Security Council Urges End To Somalia Political Crisis

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 09:20 AM

UN Security Council urges end to Somalia political crisis

United Nations, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :The UN Security Council adopted a statement Friday calling on parties in Somalia "to reject violence and resume dialogue as a matter of urgency and without precondition," underscoring its concern over the country's political crisis.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern about the continued political impasse and disagreement among Somalia's political leaders on the model for elections," the document said.

The Security Council on March 31, following an urgent meeting, had called on Somali authorities to resolve the dispute over the electoral process.

The legal authority of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, has been in doubt since February when his four-year term expired before fresh presidential elections were held.

A bill earlier this month extending his mandate by two years bypassed the Senate after being adopted by the lower house of parliament.

Opposition parties decried the move as an unconstitutional bid to cling to power, and the law was criticized by the international community.

The president and leaders of Somalia's five semi-autonomous Federal states had reached an agreement in September that paved the way for indirect parliamentary and presidential elections in late 2020 and early 2021.

But it fell apart as squabbles erupted over how to conduct the vote, and multiple rounds of talks have failed to break the impasse.

The new law paves the way for a one-person, one-vote election in 2023 -- the first such direct poll since 1969 -- which Somalis have been promised for years and no government has managed to deliver.

The Security Council statement added that the political impasse is also "diverting attention from pressing problems such as floods, drought, desert locusts, the COVID-19 pandemic, and combatting the terrorist threat of Al-Shabaab."prh/led/acb/mdl

Related Topics

Election Somalia Terrorist Senate United Nations Parliament Vote Drought February March September 2020 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAEFA Chairman, Iraqi Youth and Sport Minister dis ..

9 hours ago

LWMC chairman visits Ramazan Bazaars

8 hours ago

Inflation goes down in first week of Ramzan

8 hours ago

Nigerian kidnappers kill 3 abducted students in es ..

8 hours ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

9 hours ago

Cyprus to Enter Strict COVID-19 Lockdown From Mond ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.