UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Urges "immediate" End To Myanmar Violence

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 09:30 AM

UN Security Council urges "immediate" end to Myanmar violence

United Nations, United States, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The UN Security Council called Wednesday for an "immediate cessation of all forms of violence" in Myanmar and expressed hope that a special envoy would be allowed to travel there to mediate the crisis.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations wants to send its representative, Cambodia's foreign minister Prak Sokhonn, to Myanmar, where last year's coup triggered mass protests and a deadly crackdown on dissent.

The UN Security Council looks forward to the minister's visit to Myanmar "at the earliest opportunity to meet with all parties concerned and carry out mediation that facilitates the dialogue process, as well as the provision of humanitarian assistance," the body said in a statement.

In the statement, drafted by Britain and passed unanimously on the first anniversary of the deadly coup, the Council "expressed deep concern at further recent violence in the country and expressed alarm at the large numbers of internally displaced.

" More than 1,500 people have been killed by security forces and more than 11,000 arrested since the coup, according to a local monitoring group.

The country's former civilian leader, Nobel prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, and former president Win Myint have been jailed.

In its statement, the Council renewed calls for the two leaders to be released and "reiterated the need for full, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to all people in need, and for the full protection, safety and security of humanitarian and medical personnel."

Related Topics

United Nations Visit San Myanmar Cambodia All Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2022

19 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd February 2022

24 minutes ago
 Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

9 hours ago
 IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after c ..

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th revie ..

9 hours ago
 White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine ..

White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

9 hours ago
 Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>