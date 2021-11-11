UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Voices 'deep Concern' Over Myanmar Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:30 AM

UN Security Council voices 'deep concern' over Myanmar violence

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The UN Security Council expressed its "deep concern" Wednesday about recent unrest in Myanmar and called for an "immediate cessation of violence" and for efforts to ensure that civilians are not harmed.

In a statement issued as reports emerged of clashes between junta troops and fighters from a major militant group in Rakhine state, the Security Council warned that "recent developments pose particular serious challenges for the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees and internally displaced persons." The clashes, reported by a rebel spokesman, broke a ceasefire that had kept the peace in the western region since a February coup by the military junta.

The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since the February putsch, with a brutal crackdown on dissent and increased fighting in borderlands involving ethnic armed organizations.

The council members also called for an "equitable, safe and unhindered delivery and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines," as well as "safe and unhindered humanitarian access to all people in need." "They underlined that vaccines should be accessible to all and called for greater international support to ensure the availability of Covid-19 vaccines and to expedite their roll out," the statement said.

Days after the February coup, the junta reaffirmed a commitment to a ceasefire with the Arakan Army (AA), which has fought a bloody war for autonomy for Rakhine state's ethnic Rakhine population.

The ceasefire freed up military troops to battle local "self-defence forces" that have sprung up across the country in opposition to the military.

An AA spokesman told AFP Wednesday that clashes broke out after the "Myanmar military entered the area. Casualty details are not known yet."

Related Topics

Army United Nations Myanmar February All From Refugee Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2021

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th November 2021

1 hour ago
 Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hail ..

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hails UAE’s strategies to invest ..

8 hours ago
 UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship ..

UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship title for second consecutive y ..

9 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders t ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders to explore future opportunities ..

9 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia&#039;s southern region with b ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.