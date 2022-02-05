UN seeks to define its role in Taliban-run Afghanistan

United Nations, United States, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The UN Security Council will soon launch negotiations on the world body's future role in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, after a report from the organization's chief called for dialogue and advised against isolating the extremists.

Led by Norway, which recently hosted landmark talks between Western diplomats and Taliban officials in Oslo, the negotiations are expected to be "very tricky and very difficult," said one UN ambassador under condition of anonymity.

The envoy, who represents a country currently on the Security Council, added that the West wants "to make sure (that) particularly women and girls are not sidelined in that discussion." Another diplomat who asked not to be named said that "consensus" could be found on the issues of humanitarian aid and combatting terror groups in the war-wracked South Asian country.

That same diplomat said "differences" could crop up between those who want to see "cooperation with the Taliban (Beijing and Moscow) and those in the West who support a "tough approach" to extract concessions from the hardline Islamist group.

The mandate for UNAMA, which has been present in Afghanistan since 2002, expires on March 17.

- Recognition? - Beyond the talks within the Council, the definition of the UN's role in Afghanistan will depend in part on the goodwill of the Taliban, who took power in August and are seeking international recognition.

So far, no country has obliged, but Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who attended the Oslo talks, told AFP in an interview this week that the regime was inching closer to earning foreign recognition.

The new government in Kabul has so far failed in its efforts to assume the country's seat at the world body, with the nomination of its new ambassador, former Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen, still in limbo.

The process of both recognizing the government and subsequently accepting its new UN envoy has been frozen at the world body in a deal reached by the United States, Russia and China.