UN Sending It's Emergency Relief Coordinator To Sudan As Situation 'rapidly' Deteriorates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2023 | 01:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is dispatching the Organization's Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, as the humanitarian crisis stemming from the power struggle between the country's top generals was "rapidly deteriorating," a UN spokesman announced on Sunday.

"The scale and speed of what is unfolding is unprecedented in Sudan," his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric said in a statement issued at the UN Headquarters in New York.

"We are extremely concerned by the immediate as well as long-term impact on all people in Sudan, and the broader region," Dujarric said.

"We once again urge all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, allow safe passage for civilians fleeing areas of hostilities, respect humanitarian workers and assets, facilitate relief operations, and respect medical personnel, transport and facilities. " Following the popular overthrow of long-term dictator Omar al-Bashir four years ago, the generals carried out a joint military coup in 2021, ending the brief and fragile civilian power-sharing agreement that it was hoped would take Sudan into a new era of peace and civilian rule.

As negotiations advanced following positive steps towards elections and a democratic future, the two military factions failed to agree on how to integrate the SAF and RSF forces, sparking this month's in-fighting.

"Two weeks since clashes erupted in Khartoum and around Sudan, the humanitarian situation is reaching breaking point," the UN says.

Goods essential for people's survival are becoming scarce in the hardest-hit urban centres, especially Khartoum, and families are struggling to access water, food, fuel and other critical commodities, it said. The cost of transportation out of worst-hit areas has risen exponentially, leaving the most vulnerable unable to locate safer areas.

Access to urgent health care, including for those injured in the violence, is severely constrained, raising the risk of preventable death, according to the UN.

"The toll on mental health, especially for children and young people, is unfathomable," it said.

