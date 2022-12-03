UrduPoint.com

UN Slams Attack On Pakistani Embassy In Kabul Targeting Head Of Mission

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 12:50 AM

UN slams attack on Pakistani embassy in Kabul targeting head of mission

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The United Nations firmly condemned the attack on the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul on Friday that targeted the Head of Mission, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani, with the hope that the security situation in Afghanistan will improve.

"We're, first of all, thankful that the charge d'affaires (Nizamani) of the embassy of Pakistan was unharmed," the UN Secretary-General's Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in reply to a question at the regular noon briefing in New York. "We very much hope the security guard (who was critically injured) recovers.

" "But", the spokesman added, "more importantly, we condemn, firmly these types of attacks." Asked whether the security situation in Afghanistan was deteriorating, Dujarric said, "We have seen in Afghanistan a number of attacks of security challenges. We want the situation to get better and to improve, and we will continue to do what we can in that regard."In Islamabad, the Foreign Office has asked the Afghan authorities to investigate the attack and hold the culprits to account.

