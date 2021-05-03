UN slams deadly attack at guesthouse in Afghan city of Puli-e-Alam

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The United Nations strongly condemned Friday's suicide attack in eastern Afghanistan, in which at least 21 persons were killed and over 100, including women and children, wounded.

According to media reports, a vehicle laden with explosives detonated near a guesthouse on Friday evening (local time) in Puli-e-Alam, the provincial capital of Logar, about 70 kilometres south of Kabul. A number of students are said to be among the casualties.

The blast, which took place as people were breaking their fast during the holy month of Ramazan, also damaged a number of buildings, including a hospital.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, and to the Government and the people of Afghanistan.

"He hopes that the observation of the holy month of Ramazan, a time for contemplation and compassion, will be an occasion to reflect on those who have been affected by the prolonged conflict in the country and to come together in renewed efforts toward peace", the statement said.

In a separate message, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it was "outraged" by the attack.