UN slams deadly blast at Peshawar madressah

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The United Nations has condemned the "horrific" attack on Tuesday at a madressah in Peshawar, reportedly killing at least eight people and injuring more than 100, some of them children and teachers.

"We condemned this horrific attack on an educational institution," the Secretary-General's Spokesman said at a news briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

"The Secretary-General expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," the spokesman said.

"The United Nations remains committed to support the people and Government of Pakistan," he added.

Meanwhile, a statement posted on UNICEF website also condemned the attack.

"education is the fundamental right of every girl and boy, everywhere," UNICEF's Pakistan Representative Aida Girma, said. "Schools must never be targeted. They must remain safe learning environments at all times to protect the growth and healthy development of children, adolescents and young people."According to several reports, the blast occurred as students were attending an early morning class at Jamia Zubairia Madrasa in the Dir Colony Area of Pakistan's northwestern city. This comes two years after an attack on a school in Chitral in October 2018, and a string of attacks on a dozen schools - most of them for girls - in Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamer district in August 2018.