UrduPoint.com

UN Slams 'heinous' Attack On Kabul's Sufi Mosque

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 11:00 AM

UN slams 'heinous' attack on Kabul's Sufi mosque

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The United Nations has condemned Friday's "heinous" attack against at a Sufi mosque in Kabul, which reportedly killed at least 10 people and injured up to 15 more, many of them seriously.

The blast at the Khalifa Sahib Mosque, located in the Darulaman area in the west of the city, is the latest in a series of attacks on civilian targets in the capital and provinces.

The explosion tore through the mosque, damaging the roof, which caved in on worshippers, the UN humanitarian affairs office (OCHA) in the country said, citing initial reports.

Local hospitals reported far higher casualty figures, with dozens said to be killed and injured, including many children.

A hospital ran by the non-governmental organization 'EMERGENCY', alone received more than 20 victims, two of whom were dead on arrival.

Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan, issued a statement condemning the "heinous" attack.

"Today's blast, which comes on the last Friday of the holy week of Ramazan, is yet another painful blow to the people of Afghanistan who continue to be exposed to unremitting insecurity and violence," he said.

"It is unconscionable for civilians to be targeted indiscriminately as they go about their daily business, gathering for prayers, going to school or the market, or on their way to work.

" On Thursday, at least nine people were killed, and 15 wounded, in separate blasts on two minibuses in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Afghanistan.

Alakbarov reiterated that directing attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including mosques, is strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the explosion on Friday followed a spate of recent deadly attacks in Kabul, Kunduz and Mazar-e-Sharif, which appear to have specifically targeted the Hazara, Shia and Sufi minority communities.

Two UN staff members and their families, who were inside the mosque at the time of the blast, were directly affected.

"Today's attack, carried out on the last Friday of the Holy month of Ramazan and on the eve of the Eid-ul-Fitr, totally disregards human lives and religious sanctity. No words are strong enough to condemn this despicable act, targeting a place of worship, as Muslims across Afghanistan prepare to celebrate the Eid," said Mette Knudsen, the UN Secretary-General's Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan.

"Recent attacks against civilians, targeting ethnic and religious minorities, represent a disturbing trend in Afghanistan. These violations of international humanitarian and human rights laws must end immediately."

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Business Minority Market Mosque Muslim

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th April 2022

2 hours ago
 UN chief starting 'Ramazan solidarity visit' to 3 ..

UN chief starting 'Ramazan solidarity visit' to 3 African nations; UNGA presiden ..

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in h ..

Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in hospital

10 hours ago
 Lahore High Court asks NA speaker to administer oa ..

Lahore High Court asks NA speaker to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz on April 3 ..

10 hours ago
 Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.