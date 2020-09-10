UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Slams Kabul Attack Targeting Afghan Vice President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:30 AM

UN slams Kabul attack targeting Afghan vice president

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The United Nations has strongly condemned Wednesday's attack in Kabul that targeted the official convoy of Afghanistan's First Vice President Amrullah Saleh.

The vice president survived the attack but dozens of civilian casualties–mostly bystanders were reported in the blast, which took place in a crowded part of the city.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extended his deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

"The Secretary-General reiterates the urgency of achieving a peaceful settlement to the conflict in the country and reaffirms the United Nations commitment to supporting the people and Government of Afghanistan in this important endeavour," the statement added.

In a separate message on her twitter account, Deborah Lyons, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and the head of the UN Mission in the country (UNAMA), expressed "shock" at the initial high number of civilian casualties.

"Perpetrators must face justice," she said.

The latest attack comes as Afghanistan prepares for the launch of direct peace negotiations. Briefing the UN Security Council last week, Ms. Lyons described the intra-Afghan talks as a historic moment to end the brutal conflict in the country.

The conflict, which has raged for four decades, has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions over the years – most of whom have no prospects of return.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Twitter Government Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 September 2020

18 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Argentina in fight agains ..

10 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Paraguay in fight against ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

10 hours ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.