UrduPoint.com

UN Spokesman Says Idea Of Nuclear Conflict 'inconceivable'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 02:10 AM

UN spokesman says idea of nuclear conflict 'inconceivable'

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :A United Nations spokesman said Sunday that the idea of a nuclear war was unimaginable, after Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country's nuclear forces on high alert.

"The mere idea of a nuclear conflict is simply inconceivable," Stephane Dujarric told AFP when asked for the reaction of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Putin's move as part of the Ukraine crisis.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Nuclear Alert Vladimir Putin Sunday

