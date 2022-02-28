UN spokesman says idea of nuclear conflict 'inconceivable'

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :A United Nations spokesman said Sunday that the idea of a nuclear war was unimaginable, after Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country's nuclear forces on high alert.

"The mere idea of a nuclear conflict is simply inconceivable," Stephane Dujarric told AFP when asked for the reaction of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Putin's move as part of the Ukraine crisis.