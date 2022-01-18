UrduPoint.com

UN Suspends Regular Flights In Mali: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 12:50 AM

UN suspends regular flights in Mali: spokesman

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The UN mission in Mali has suspended all but medical evacuation flights in the war-torn country pending negotiations with Malian authorities, a United Nations spokesman said Monday.

The move follows the implementation of new procedures that coincide with operations with the Malian army, a source close to the MINUSMA mission told AFP on condition of anonymity.

In New York, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the world body was "currently in discussions with our Malian partners, on the new procedures they've put in place to approve UN flights." "We are confident that a solution can be found as soon as possible which will allow us to resume the normal functioning of our services in accordance with our mandate," he said.

"In the meantime we've had to adjust to the new situation. This particularly concerns our regularly scheduled flights which have been temporarily suspended," Dujarric added.

The junta that seized power in Mali in a 2020 coup closed the borders to its neighbouring ECOWAS countries after the regional bloc shuttered its borders on January 9 as part of economic and diplomatic sanctions.

ECOWAS imposed the sanctions in response to Mali's junta refusing to hold promised elections next month, the military leaders instead saying they could remain in power for up to five years before returning civilian rule.

Since the borders slammed shut, questions have lingered about the movement of military aircraft entering or exiting the country from the West African nations.

MINUSMA as well as France regularly fly over the region as part of efforts to fight a grinding jihadist insurgency that has spread from Mali to several other Sahel countries.

Related Topics

World Army United Nations France Mali New York January 2020 All From

Recent Stories

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit ..

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit London in Coming Weeks

15 minutes ago
 Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern ..

Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern US and Canada

15 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

15 minutes ago
 Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to ..

Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Habi ..

35 minutes ago
 Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islama ..

Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islamabad

35 minutes ago
 Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeu ..

Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeup After Poll Delay

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.