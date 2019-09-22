UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Syria Envoy Arrives In Damascus

Muhammad Irfan 17 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 10:50 PM

UN Syria envoy arrives in Damascus

Damascus, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The UN special envoy for Syria arrived in Damascus on Sunday for fresh talks on forming a committee tasked with drafting a new constitution for the war-ravaged country.

Geir Pedersen was set to meet with Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on Monday to discuss the committee, the UN-backed push for which has been bogged down by disagreements with President Bashar al-Assad's government over the makeup of body.

On arrival in the Syrian capital, Pedersen said he was "looking very much forward" to his meeting with Muallem, recalling the "productive meetings" they had during his last visit in July.

The Norwegian diplomat, who took up the role in January, said progress has been made since.

On Wednesday, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said an agreement had been reached concerning the formation of the body.

The committee is set to include 150 members, a third picked by the regime, another by the opposition and the remaining third by the United Nations.

Besides its composition, the mechanisms that will govern the committee's work have yet to be agreed upon, prompting fears among diplomats that concrete progress is still months away.

According to the pro-Damascus daily Al-Watan, Pedersen could make a formal announcement on the constitutional committee at the UN General Assembly, which opens in New York this week.

Numerous rounds of UN-led peace talks have failed to end a war that has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since erupting in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.

In recent years, a parallel negotiations track led by Russia and rebel backer Turkey has taken precedence.

With key military backing from Russia, Assad's forces have retaken large parts of Syria from rebels and jihadists since 2015, and now control around 60 percent of the country.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Damascus Visit Progress New York January July Sunday 2015 From Government Agreement Million Opposition

Recent Stories

ADEK launches &#039;Rize Enrichment Programmes&#03 ..

5 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt boost defence ties

5 minutes ago

Northern forced to follow-on in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Minor among 2 killed in separate incidents in Sarg ..

3 minutes ago

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Sukk ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issues 653,556 fine ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.