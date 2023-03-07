UN targets real-time tracking of greenhouse gases

Geneva, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The United Nations announced on Monday that it had taken a step towards filling a key gap in the fight against climate change, with plans for standardised, real-time tracking of global greenhouse gases.

The UN's World Meteorological Organization has come up with a new Global Greenhouse Gas Monitoring Infrastructure that aims to provide better ways of measuring planet-warming pollution in order to help inform policy choices.

The WMO's new platform will integrate space-based and surface-based observing systems, and seek to clarify uncertainties about where greenhouse gas emissions end up.

It should result in far faster and sharper data than ever before on how the planet's atmosphere is changing.

"The goal is to have a fully operational capability in five years," said Lars Peter Riishojgaard, deputy director of the WMO's infrastructure department.

The system "will be able to show you on a map: this is where it (greenhouse gas) came in, this is where it came out. So you can see, grid cell by grid cell on a global scale, where that actually happened.

"We can do this in near real time," he told a press conference.