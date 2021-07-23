UN tells Iran to fix water crisis, stop crackdown

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet told Iran on Friday to address with the chronic water shortage in Khuzestan province.

Bachelet warned that the "catastrophic" situation had been building up for many years. "I am extremely concerned about the deaths and injuries that have occurred over the past week," Bachelet said in a statement.

"The impact of the devastating water crisis on life, health and prosperity of the people of Khuzestan should be the focus of the government's attention, not the protests carried out by people driven to desperation by years of neglect."Khuzestan is Iran's main oil-producing region and one of its wealthiest.

Bachelet's office said Khuzestan used to be Iran's main and most reliable source of water, but alleged mismanagement coupled with droughts had drained the province.