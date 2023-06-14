UN to help Pakistan deal with impact of cyclone Biparjoy: Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The United Nations will help Pakistan and India in whatever way it can in dealing with the impacts of the approaching cyclone Biparjoy, a U.N. spokesman said on Tuesday.

"I have had no doubt that our country teams both in India and Pakistan and other countries that may be impacted are very much tracking the storm and doing whatever they can do to prepare for the aftermath," Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing in New York.

"And as always," he added, "the United Nations will stand and assist in whatever way we can afterward, hoping that no major damage has been caused, of course."