UN to hold landmark summit to boost health coverage worldwide

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Some five billion people risk missing out on health care in 2030, unless countries close glaring gaps in health coverage, a new report revealed on Sunday, as the UN prepares to host a landmark summit to speed up progress on universal health care.

The study, "Primary Health Care on the Road to Universal Health Coverage", estimates that around 60 million lives could be saved by upping annual spending on primary health care in low and middle-income countries by some $200 billion per year.

Whilst overall coverage has increased steadily since 2000, the UHC report shows big health service gaps in the poorest countries, and those affected by conflict. Rural areas tend to suffer from lower coverage , due to a lack of infrastructure, shortage of health workers, and poor-quality care .

"If we are really serious about achieving universal health coverage and improving people's lives, we must get serious about primary health care," declared, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, at the launch of the report.

"That means providing essential health services like immunization, antenatal care, healthy lifestyle advice as close to home as possible, and making sure people do not have to pay for this care out of their own pockets." The report was published ahead of the first-ever high-level summit on universal health coverage (UHC), at UN headquarters in New York, on Monday, one of five official summits taking place during the High-Level Week marking the opening of the new General Assembly session.

The UN is billing the event as the most significant political meeting ever to be held on the topic, with senior representatives from a wide range of relevant organizations including Heads of State and Government, parliamentarians, senior UN officials, members of civil society, business leaders, and academics due to attend.

On Sunday, the WHO and partners organized an event in New York, Walk the Talk, described as "a celebration of health in the form of a walk, run, roll or ramble", to promote healthy lifestyles and action on climate change. Find out more here.