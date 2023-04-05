Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

UN To Hold Talks With Taliban Officials Over Women Staff Ban

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 10:10 AM

UN to hold talks with Taliban officials over women staff ban

Kabul, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The United Nations mission in Afghanistan will hold talks Wednesday with Taliban officials in Kabul "to seek clarity" on a new government ban that blocks women from working for the world body across the country.

Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban authorities have imposed a slew of restrictions on Afghan women, including banning them from higher education and many government jobs.

The increasing restrictions are reminiscent of the Taliban's first government between 1996 and 2001, when the UN said they were responsible for repeated human rights violations -- particularly against girls and women.

On Tuesday, the UN said the Taliban government had extended a ban on women working for non-governmental organisations to the world body.

"UNAMA received word of an order by the de facto authorities that bans female national staff members of the United Nations from working," spokesman for the secretary-general, Stephane Dujarric, told reporters, adding that the UN had heard "from various conduits that this applies to the whole country".

The UN had so far been exempt from a December order for all foreign and domestic NGOs to stop women from working across the crisis-stricken nation.

Dujarric said no written order had yet been received, but that the UN was to hold meetings with the Taliban on Wednesday in Kabul to "seek some clarity".

For UN chief Antonio Guterres, Dujarric said, "any such ban would be unacceptable and frankly, inconceivable".

"This is the latest in a disturbing trend undermining the ability of aid organisations to reach those most in need," he added.

"Female staff members are essential for the United Nations to deliver lifesaving assistance," he said, noting that the UN is working to reach 23 million people with humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul World United Nations Education August December Women All From Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2023

59 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th April 2023

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Egyptian President congratulates UAE Leaders on ne ..

Egyptian President congratulates UAE Leaders on new appointments

8 hours ago
 Winners of Dubai International Quran Award recogni ..

Winners of Dubai International Quran Award recognised

8 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate Senegalese President on I ..

UAE Leaders congratulate Senegalese President on Independence Day

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.