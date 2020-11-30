UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Tourism Body Urges Uniformity In Virus Travel Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 11:40 PM

UN tourism body urges uniformity in virus travel rules

Las Palmas, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The World Tourism Organization called Monday for the standardisation of traveller health checks and the establishment of air corridors to ease international travel during the pandemic.

The call came at a conference in Spain's Canary Islands as the global tourism industry reels from a year in which travel restrictions to slow the coronavirus pandemic have decimated the sector.

"We call for the adoption of international protocols for Covid-19 tests before departure and the acceptance of the results upon arrival," the UN body said in joint statement with the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and the Spanish tourism ministry.

The statement came at the end of a one-day conference grouping representatives of more than 95 countries and more than 100 companies that was held in Las Palmas on Gran Canaria.

It also called for agreements to develop "international travel corridors to facilitate tourism and business travel between countries and cities with similar epidemiological situations".

The text also warned that until a vaccine or treatment for Covid-19 was widely available, "tens of millions of jobs (in tourism) would likely be lost".

And it called for "an international standard for contact tracing".

Just over a month ago, the WTO said international tourists arrivals plunged by an annualised 70 percent during the first eight months of 2020 because of the pandemic.

Related Topics

World United Nations Business Las Palmas Spain 2020 From Industry Million UNWTO Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arabtec to file application for insolvent liquidat ..

27 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks dressed up in artistic ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Commemoration Day at W ..

42 minutes ago

Majority of French Lawmakers Back Revision of Arti ..

46 minutes ago

Covid-19 surge in Brazil 'very, very worrisome': W ..

47 minutes ago

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan calls on Chief Minister Pu ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.