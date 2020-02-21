UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Underscores Need For Continued Int'l Support To Pakistan For Helping Afghan Refugees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:30 AM

UN underscores need for continued int'l support to Pakistan for helping Afghan refugees

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :A U.N. spokesman has urged the international community to continue helping Pakistan, which has been shouldering the burden of caring for millions of Afghan refugees over the past 40 years.

"This is not solely Pakistan's responsibility; the international community needs to help," Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday.

The spokesman, who was answering a question from a Pakistani journalist, said that part of the reason for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' visit to Pakistan was to bring attention to the plight of the Afghan refugees.

During his four-day visit to Pakistan last week, the UN chief attended a two-day international conference marking 40 years of Afghan refugees' presence in the country.

"I think he (UN chief) honoured the generosity of the people and government of Pakistan over these decades who have welcomed these Afghan refugees, but this is not solely Pakistan's responsibility," the spokesman said.

The international community, he said, needs to support the efforts to support these refugees, as help was needed for refugees throughout the world.

"The best way to help the Afghan refugees in Pakistan would be to find peace--a durable and just peace in Afghanistan," Dujarric added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World United Nations Visit New York From Government Refugee Best Million

Recent Stories

Anwar Ali replaces Umar Akmal in Quetta Gladiators ..

6 minutes ago

PM to launch Rs15 billion “Ehsas Aadman Programm ..

7 minutes ago

Would love for international teams to consider com ..

10 minutes ago

OIC to Host s a Lecture on "Countering Terrorism i ..

10 minutes ago

Umar Akmal suspended under PCB Anti-Corruption Cod ..

19 minutes ago

Federal Minister Education praised HEC and Microso ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.