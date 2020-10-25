UrduPoint.com
UN Urged To Play Its Due Role To Resolve IIOJK Issue: Fakhar Imam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

UN urged to play its due role to resolve IIOJK issue: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam while congratulating the United Nations over completion of 75 years of its establishment said it was unfortunate that the UN was unable to resolve two more critical and sensitive issues on its agenda i e. Palestine and Kashmir.

Talking to Radio Pakistan on the occasion of 75th anniversary of UN celebrated on Saturday, he said so far 11 resolutions have been passed at this august forum emphasizing that the Kashmiri people should be given the right to self-determination, he added.

Moreover, India by violating international laws abrogated Article 35A and 370 unilaterally and illegally on August 5 last year, while Indian forces are involved in grave human rights violations in IIOJK and have martyred thousands of Kashmiris.

Rape is being used as weapon of terror by Indian forces and the young Kashmiris are being arrested and taken into torture cells by Indian forces, he added.

He said it is the Primary responsibility of the United Nations to take notice of Indian atrocities and implement its resolutions on Kashmir dispute and also give Kashmiris their right of self determination.

He reminded that it was India that took the issue of Kashmir at UN forum in 1948 and promised to give the Kashmiris' their fundamental right to decide for their future.

