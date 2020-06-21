UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Urged To Stop Indian Atrocities In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 02:30 PM

UN urged to stop Indian atrocities in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmad Dar while condemning the surge in Indian state terrorism has called upon the United Nations to stop the ongoing atrocities being perpetrated by Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar, urged the major powers, regional and European organisations to open their eyes and speak on the worsening human rights situation in Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He asked whether the current war launched by the BJP-RSS backed Indian government would ever bring peace and humanity back to the brutalized people of Kashmir.

He said the political struggle of the Kashmiris was meant for freedom through the exercise of right to self-determination according to the UN charter.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar said that the unparalleled sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiris for the freedom cause would notbe allowed to go waste.

Related Topics

India United Nations Jammu Srinagar Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

1 hour ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting it ..

2 hours ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

4 hours ago

Mainland China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases inclu ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 21, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.