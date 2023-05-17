UrduPoint.com

UN Urges $3 Bn Aid For Sudan And Refugees

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 03:00 PM

UN urges $3 bn aid for Sudan and refugees

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The United Nations on Wednesday said $3.03 billion would be needed to provide urgent aid in conflict-ravaged Sudan and for over one million expected to flee into neighbouring countries this year.

Needs have soared since a bloody conflict erupted in Sudan last month, the UN said, dramatically revising up its response plan.

"Today, 25 million people -- more than half the population of Sudan -- needs humanitarian aid and protection," Ramesh Rajasingham, head of the UN humanitarian agency's Geneva bureau, told reporters.

"That is the highest number we have ever seen in the country." Battles erupted on April 15 between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who leads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Around 1,000 people have been killed, in and around Khartoum and the ravaged state of West Darfur, according to medics.

More than 5,000 people have been injured and millions more remain confined to their homes, unable to access basic services and health care, Rajasingham said.

He also pointed to "worrying reports of increased sexual violence", and warned "children are especially vulnerable in this chaos that is unfolding".

The fighting has deepened the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, where one in three already relied on assistance before the war.

