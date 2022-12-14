- Home
UN Urges De-escalation Of Tensions Following Border Clashes Between Indian, Chinese Troops
Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 01:10 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The United Nations Tuesday called for easing of tensions along the Sino-Indian disputed Himalayan border, after India claimed its troops clashed with Chinese troops last week.
"We call for de-escalation to ensure that the tensions along the border in that area do not grow," the Secretary-General's Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing in New York.
According to the Indian army, the clash took in the Tawang sector of the disputed border last Friday, and a few soldiers on both sides suffered minor injuries.