UN urges Greece to investigate migrant pushback claims

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The UN refugee agency on Friday urged Greece to investigate "multiple" reports of illegal pushbacks by its forces at its sea and land borders, which it said had increased since March.

Greece has repeatedly denied using illegal tactics to guard its borders, and has in turn accused Turkey of sending patrol boats to escort migrant boats into its waters.

But the UNHCR said it had "continuously addressed its concerns with the Greek government and has called for urgent inquiries into a series of alleged incidents reported in media, many of which (are) corroborated by non-governmental organisations and direct testimonies".

"Such allegations have increased since March and reports indicate that several groups of people may have been summarily returned after reaching Greek territory," it added in a statement.

There was no immediate response by the relevant Greek authorities.

UNHCR said that although around 3,000 asylum-seekers arrived in Greece by land and sea since the start or March, the figure was much lower than over previous months.