UN Urges 'impartial' Probe After 28 Killed In Burkina Faso

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023

Geneva, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The UN rights chief called Saturday on the transitional authorities in militant-hit Burkina Faso to swiftly and transparently probe the killing of 28 people whose bodies were found last weekend.

Volker Turk welcomed that authorities had said they would investigate after the bodies were discovered in the northwest of the country.

"I call on them to ensure it is prompt, thorough, impartial and transparent and to hold all those responsible to account regardless of position or rank," he said.

"I have sent a letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs underlining this exact message," the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said.

"The victims and their loved ones are owed no less."The UN rights office said its local sources had blamed the killings on a volunteer militia, Volontaires pour la Defense de la Patrie (VDP), created to support the army's battle against militants.

