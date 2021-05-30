UrduPoint.com
UN Urges Independent Probe As Death Toll Rises In Colombia Unrest

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 10:10 PM

UN urges independent probe as death toll rises in Colombia unrest

Cali, Colombia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The UN on Sunday called for an independent investigation as over a dozen people were reported dead in fresh clashes a month into anti-government protests in Colombia that triggered a military deployment to the city of Cali.

Clashes late Friday pitted police against armed civilians, leaving 13 dead, according to officials, in Colombia's third largest city of 2.2 million people.

An armed forces crackdown on protests that started on April 28 against the government of President Ivan Duque has drawn international condemnation, and on Sunday, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet voiced "deep concern" over the ongoing violence.

Bachelet's office cited reports from Cali that armed individuals, including an off-duty judicial police officer, had opened fire on demonstrators, journalists covering the protests and passers-by.

The policeman was subsequently beaten to death by a crowd, it said, and in parts of Cali civilians were seen firing shots at demonstrators in the presence of police officers.

According to reports received by Bachelet's office, 14 people died in the violence and 98 people were injured, 54 of them by firearms.

"It is essential that all those who are reportedly involved in causing injury or death, including state officials, are subject to prompt, effective, independent, impartial and transparent investigations and that those responsible are held accountable," the UN High Commissioner said in a statement.

- Dozens dead - In Cali, as across the country, poverty, joblessness, high unemployment and the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic have sparked widespread anger and resentment.

The protests were initially against a proposed tax increase Colombians said would leave them poorer even as they struggled with pandemic-related loss of income.

The proposal was quickly withdrawn, but the protests morphed into a wider denunciation of the government and its armed forces.

Official data shows 59 people have died in a month of unrest, with more than 2,300 civilians and uniformed personnel injured.

The NGO Human Rights Watch says it has "credible reports" of at least 63 deaths nationwide.

"I call for an end to all forms of violence, including vandalism, and for all sides to continue talking to each other, and to ensure respect for the life and dignity of all people," said Bachelet, a former Chilean president.

More than two weeks of talks between the government and protest leaders have yet to result in a settlement.

