UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Urges Libyans To Prioritise National Interest In November Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

UN urges Libyans to prioritise national interest in November talks

Carthage, Tunisia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The UN's Libya envoy on Monday urged rival parties to place the national interest before political ambitions when they meet for talks next month aimed at ending a decade of bloodshed.

The North African country is dominated by armed groups, riven by local conflicts and divided between two bitterly opposed adminstrations: a United Nations-recognised unity government based in Tripoli and its eastern-based rival backed by strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Neighbouring Tunisia is set to host talks in early November including representatives of civil society, tribesmen, political leaders, and members of bodies representing both administrations.

"What we want to see in terms of participation is people who are not there for their own political aspirations, but for their country," said UN envoy Stephanie Williams on Monday, after meeting Tunisian President Kais Saied.

Asked whether Haftar or unity government chief Fayez al-Sarraj would be present, she said participants would be able to take part on the condition "that they remove themselves from consideration in high government positions." She told AFP this included membership of the key Presidential Council, the prime minister's job and ministerial posts.

The talks are intended to prepare for national elections, she added.

Tunisia's Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi called for "a dialogue between Libyans that could lead to a political solution to the crisis."A previous agreement between rival Libyan sides, signed in Morocco in 2015, created a unity government that was never recognised by Haftar.

In April 2019 he launched an offensive to seize Tripoli, but was pushed back after over a year of fighting.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Civil Society Job Tripoli Lead Tunisia Libya Morocco April November 2015 2019 From Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Russia Facilitates Implementation of French Initia ..

1 minute ago

Thailand to Manufacture Oxford's Potential COVID-1 ..

1 minute ago

Egyptian Prime Minister to Visit Iraq at End of Mo ..

1 minute ago

Markets firmer on US stimulus hopes

1 minute ago

Jordan's New Government Sworn in by King Abdullah ..

1 minute ago

Russian Finance Ministry Says Does Not Consider In ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.