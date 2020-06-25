UrduPoint.com
UN Urges 'moratorium' On Facial Recognition Tech Use In Protests

Thu 25th June 2020 | 08:50 PM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The UN human rights chief called Thursday for a "moratorium" on the use of facial recognition technology during peaceful protests, stressing that it could increase discrimination against people of African descent.

"There should be a moratorium on the use of facial recognition technology in the context of peaceful protests, until states meet certain conditions including human rights due diligence before deploying it," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

