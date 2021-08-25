UN urges Poland to take in migrants stuck on Belarus border

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The UN refugee agency on Tuesday urged Poland to take in a group of migrants believed to be from Iraq and Afghanistan who have been stranded on the border with Belarus for more than two weeks.

Thousands of migrants -- mostly from the middle East -- have crossed the border from Belarus into the eastern EU states of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in recent months.

Brussels believes the influx is being deliberately engineered by the regime in Minsk in retaliation against EU sanctions -- an accusation that Belarus denies -- and Poland has called it a "hybrid attack" on the bloc.

Poland has said it will not allow the migrants in, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki saying that this would be giving in to "blackmail" from Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

Morawiecki insisted on Tuesday that the migrants "are on the Belarusian side of the border. Belarus is responsible for these groups".

"If someone on the Belarusian side wants to apply for refugee status, please do so in Minsk," he added.

Around 30 migrants have set up a makeshift encampment just inside Belarus near the Polish village of Usnarz Gorny between lines of Belarusian and Polish military personnel.

"We call on the Polish authorities to provide access to territory, immediate medical assistance, legal advice and psychological support to these people," Christine Goyer, UNHCR representative in Poland, said in a statement.