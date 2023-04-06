UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa mosque triggered by Israeli raid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :UN middle East envoy Tor Wennesland on Wednesday appealed for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to exercise restraint following the latest violence that followed the storming of Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque by Israeli forces who also arrested more than 350 people.

The raids continued into Wednesday morning. In response, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired rockets at Israel.

Tor Wennesland issued a statement saying he was appalled by the images of violence inside the mosque, which is located in the Old City of Jerusalem and considered the third holiest site in islam.

"I am disturbed by the apparent beating of Palestinians by Israeli security forces and large number of arrests," he said.

Violent clashes took place there two years ago, sparking 11 days of deadly conflict between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza.

The latest raid took place during the holy month of Ramazan and on the eve of the Jewish Passover holiday, against a backdrop of rising unrest between Israelis and Palestinians.

"This holy period and places of worship should be for safe and peaceful religious reflection, noting that nearly 600,000 people have visited the Holy Sites in Jerusalem since the beginning of Ramazan," said Wennesland, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process "I call on political, religious and community leaders on all sides to reject incitement, inflammatory rhetoric, and provocative actions." The UN envoy insisted that the "historic status quo" of the holy sites must be upheld, in line with the special role of Jordan, their custodian. "Leaders on all sides must act responsibly and refrain from steps that could escalate tensions," he said.

He said the UN remains in close contact with all parties to de-escalate the situation.