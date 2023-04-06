Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

UN Urges Restraint Following Violence At Al-Aqsa Mosque Triggered By Israeli Raid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 09:40 AM

UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa mosque triggered by Israeli raid

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :UN middle East envoy Tor Wennesland on Wednesday appealed for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to exercise restraint following the latest violence that followed the storming of Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque by Israeli forces who also arrested more than 350 people.

The raids continued into Wednesday morning. In response, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired rockets at Israel.

Tor Wennesland issued a statement saying he was appalled by the images of violence inside the mosque, which is located in the Old City of Jerusalem and considered the third holiest site in islam.

"I am disturbed by the apparent beating of Palestinians by Israeli security forces and large number of arrests," he said.

Violent clashes took place there two years ago, sparking 11 days of deadly conflict between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza.

The latest raid took place during the holy month of Ramazan and on the eve of the Jewish Passover holiday, against a backdrop of rising unrest between Israelis and Palestinians.

"This holy period and places of worship should be for safe and peaceful religious reflection, noting that nearly 600,000 people have visited the Holy Sites in Jerusalem since the beginning of Ramazan," said Wennesland, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process "I call on political, religious and community leaders on all sides to reject incitement, inflammatory rhetoric, and provocative actions." The UN envoy insisted that the "historic status quo" of the holy sites must be upheld, in line with the special role of Jordan, their custodian. "Leaders on all sides must act responsibly and refrain from steps that could escalate tensions," he said.

He said the UN remains in close contact with all parties to de-escalate the situation.

Related Topics

Militants United Nations Israel Gaza Jerusalem Middle East SITE Mosque Jew All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2023

19 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

24 minutes ago
 DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives inv ..

Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives invitation to visit Oman

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime Minister in Belgrade

8 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.