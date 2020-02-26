UN voices concern over deadly Hindu-Muslim riots in New Delhi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The United Nations Tuesday expressed concern over the deadly clashes between Hindus and Muslims in New Delhi in which 13 people have reportedly been killed and a mosque set on fire during protest demonstrations against the controversial Indian citizenship law.

"We are obviously following the situation closely," the UN Secretary-General's Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

He underscored the need for the Indian security forces to show restraint and to allow the protestors to demonstrate peacefully.

"This is the Secretary-general's constant position," the spokesman added.

According yo media reports, the clashes are happening in New Delhi's neighbourhoods - about 18km from the heart of the capital, where US President Donald Trump has been holding meetings with Indian leaders, diplomats and businessmen.

According to BBC, the current unrest is an embarrassment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it has taken the spotlight away from Trump's visit.

BBC said it reporters in north-east Delhi saw Hindu mobs throwing stones and shouting slogans, with some in the crowd shouting "shoot the traitors".

They also saw plumes of smoke rising from a tyre market that has been set on fire.

In another incident on Tuesday afternoon, a mosque was vandalized in the Shahadra area. Widely shared footage showed men trying to rip the crescent from the top of the minaret, and planting a saffron flag.