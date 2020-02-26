UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Voices Concern Over Deadly Hindu-Muslim Riots In New Delhi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 12:30 AM

UN voices concern over deadly Hindu-Muslim riots in New Delhi

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The United Nations Tuesday expressed concern over the deadly clashes between Hindus and Muslims in New Delhi in which 13 people have reportedly been killed and a mosque set on fire during protest demonstrations against the controversial Indian citizenship law.

"We are obviously following the situation closely," the UN Secretary-General's Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

He underscored the need for the Indian security forces to show restraint and to allow the protestors to demonstrate peacefully.

"This is the Secretary-general's constant position," the spokesman added.

According yo media reports, the clashes are happening in New Delhi's neighbourhoods - about 18km from the heart of the capital, where US President Donald Trump has been holding meetings with Indian leaders, diplomats and businessmen.

According to BBC, the current unrest is an embarrassment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it has taken the spotlight away from Trump's visit.

BBC said it reporters in north-east Delhi saw Hindu mobs throwing stones and shouting slogans, with some in the crowd shouting "shoot the traitors".

They also saw plumes of smoke rising from a tyre market that has been set on fire.

In another incident on Tuesday afternoon, a mosque was vandalized in the Shahadra area. Widely shared footage showed men trying to rip the crescent from the top of the minaret, and planting a saffron flag.

Related Topics

India Delhi Fire Prime Minister Protest United Nations Narendra Modi Visit Trump New Delhi New York Citizenship Market Mosque Muslim Media From Top

Recent Stories

ADNOC to build on its position as one of least car ..

6 minutes ago

UMEX 2020 concludes biggest edition with AED750 mi ..

6 minutes ago

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Kuwaiti embassy&#039;s ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge ..

51 minutes ago

Kuwait confirms new coronavirus case

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.