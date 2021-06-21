UrduPoint.com
UN Voices Concern Over Disappearance Of Yemeni Child Refugee In Libya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:50 PM

UN voices concern over disappearance of Yemeni child refugee in Libya

TRIPOLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Sunday expressed concern over the disappearance of a Yemeni child refugee in Libya.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and UNICEF Libya are deeply concerned about the disappearance of a Yemeni child, reported to have been abducted last week in Tripoli," said a joint statement.

"Refugee and displaced children are exposed to various risks, and it is important that authorities and institutions mandated to ensure their well-being associate their efforts to ensure the protection of this vulnerable group of persons," the statement said.

UNHCR and UNICEF reiterated the gravity of this incident and the need for immediate action to ensure the safe release of the child.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores.

Rescued migrants end up inside overcrowded reception centers across Libya, despite repeated international calls to close those centers.

