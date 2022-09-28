UrduPoint.com

UN Voices Concern Over Outbreaks Of Diseases In Flooded Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 03:40 PM

UN voices concern over outbreaks of diseases in flooded Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The United Nations on Tuesday voiced concern over the outbreaks of vector-borne and water-borne diseases in flooded Pakistan.

The outbreaks of vector-borne and water-borne diseases are a growing concern in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, where many districts remain inundated by floodwaters, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The floods have also damaged nearly 1,500 health facilities across the country, including more than 300 refrigerators and solar power systems, which is disrupting vaccine cold chains, he said.

Assessments are continuing.

But an estimated 7.9 million people remain displaced by the catastrophic floods. Nearly 600,000 people are living in relief camps, and more than 7,000 schools across Pakistan are being used as temporary relief camps, said the spokesman.

More than 2 million houses have been damaged by the heavy rains and floods. More than 25,000 schools and 13,000 km of roads have also reportedly been damaged, he added.

The United Nations and humanitarian partners are continuing to scale up response and have reached more than 1.6 million people in different areas who have been impacted by the floods, said the spokesman.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan United Nations Million Rains

Recent Stories

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

8 minutes ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

12 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

15 minutes ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gadd ..

Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium today

60 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Ishaq Dar vows to revive economy

Federal Minister Ishaq Dar vows to revive economy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.