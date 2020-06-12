UrduPoint.com
UN Voices 'horror' After Reports Of 8 Libya Mass Graves

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

UN voices 'horror' after reports of 8 Libya mass graves

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The United Nations mission to Libya on Thursday voiced "horror" over the reported discovery of at least eight mass graves in an area evacuated this month by strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces.

"UNSMIL notes with horror reports on the discovery of at least eight mass graves in past days, the majority of them in Tarhuna," the UN mission said in a statement on Twitter.

