UN Voices Outrage Over Attacks On Maternity Hospital, Funeral In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:10 AM

UN voices outrage over attacks on maternity hospital, funeral in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :United Nations officials strongly condemned two separate deadly attacks in Afghanistan on Tuesday and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

At least 14 people were killed, including two newborn babies, when gunmen attacked a maternity hospital in Kabul just hours after a suicide blast killed at least 24 people and wounded scores more at a funeral in Nangarhar, located in the east of the country.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) took to Twitter to express "shock and revulsion" over the attacks.

At UN Headquarters in New York, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres joined in condemning the attacks.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan, Toby Lanzer, said he was "outraged" by the attack on the sad Bistar Hospital, a 100-bed facility, which was full of patients and medical staff when the assault took place.

"It beggars belief that such a heinous act could be committed when Afghanistan is being ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic", he said in a statement.

"Civilians receiving care in hospitals, health workers, medical infrastructure and aid workers are protected under International Humanitarian Law; violations must be investigated and those behind the attacks brought to justice".

