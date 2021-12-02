UrduPoint.com

UN Wants $41 Billion To Address Surging Aid Needs In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:20 AM

UN wants $41 billion to address surging aid needs in 2022

Geneva, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The UN said Thursday it wanted $41 billion to address skyrocketing aid needs worldwide, as the pandemic continues to rage, and climate change and conflicts push more people to the brink of famine.

The United Nations' humanitarian agency OCHA estimated that 274 million people worldwide -- one in every 29 -- would need some form of emergency assistance next year, up 17 percent on an already record-breaking 2021.

Related Topics

United Nations Billion Million

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Receives Chad’s Ambassador ..

OIC Secretary General Receives Chad’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

2 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General Receives Norway’s Ambassad ..

OIC Secretary General Receives Norway’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Special ..

3 minutes ago
 Hissein Brahim Taha: We Appreciate Saudi Arabia’ ..

Hissein Brahim Taha: We Appreciate Saudi Arabia’s Initiative and Coordination ..

3 minutes ago
 12th Chairman JCSC Open Golf Championship -2021

12th Chairman JCSC Open Golf Championship -2021

10 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 5,266 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 5,266 new COVID-19 cases

18 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE well-placed to welcome the next 5 ..

Local Press: UAE well-placed to welcome the next 50 years

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.