UN wants $5 billion aid for Afghanistan in 2022

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The United Nations said Tuesday it needed $5 billion in aid for Afghanistan in 2022 to avert a humanitarian catastrophe and offer the ravaged country a future after 40 years of suffering.

In its biggest-ever single-country appeal, the UN said $4.

4 billion (3.9 billion Euros) was needed to support 22 million people within Afghanistan, with a further $623 million required to help 5.7 million Afghan refugees in neighbouring countries.