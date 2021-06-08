UrduPoint.com
UN Warns Gambians Pandemic Far From Over After New Variant Emerges

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

UN warns Gambians pandemic far from over after new variant emerges

BANJUL, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The United Nations system in The Gambia released a joint statement on Tuesday warning Gambians not to disregard the COVID-19 preventive rules following the detection of new variant cases in the country last week.

"The confirmation of the new COVID-19 variant in the country is a strong reminder that the pandemic is far from over and that it is too soon to let our guard down," the UN system in The Gambia said.

According to its press release, despite improvements in some parts of the world, new variants are being discovered forcing many countries to return to lock-downs due to a surge in cases.

The UN has therefore noted that it's prudent to take more seriously the COVID-19 preventive measures, including mandatory use of face masks in public, social distancing, avoiding large crowds, and hand hygiene.

It also called on Gambian government to step up testing and contact tracing, especially of asymptomatic individuals, across the country.

"As the country forges ahead in these difficult times, the UN will continue to work closely with the Government of The Gambia and partners to provide strong support to national COVID-19 prevention, response and recovery efforts as it has been doing since the outbreak of the pandemic," it continued.

The new cases of the COVID-19 variant that was originally discovered in India were discovered last week following two new travelers were tested positive upon arrival.

