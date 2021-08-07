UrduPoint.com

UN Warns Of Growing Hunger In Myanmar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:40 AM

UN warns of growing hunger in Myanmar

Geneva, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The United Nations said Friday it urgently needed funds to feed people in Myanmar amid fears that up to 6.2 million could be plunged into hunger by October.

The UN's World Food Programme said it was 70 percent short of the $86 million needed over the next six months, as the country goes through multiple crises.

A major wave of Covid-19 infections is surging through Myanmar, compounding hunger, rising food and fuel prices, political unrest, violence and displacement, the WFP said.

"We have seen hunger spreading further and deeper in Myanmar," said the WFP's Myanmar country director Stephen Anderson.

"Nearly 90 percent of households living in slum-like settlements around Yangon say they have to borrow money to buy food; incomes have been badly affected for many." Myanmar has been in chaos and its economy paralysed since the military seized power from civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

The country has experienced mass protests and a brutal military response since the coup.

The WFP launched an urban food response in May, targeting two million people in Yangon and Mandalay, Myanmar's two biggest cities.

So far this year, 1.25 million people in Myanmar have received WFP food, cash and nutrition assistance.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva via video-link from the capital Naypyidaw, Anderson said the third wave of Covid-19 hitting the country was "practically like a tsunami", creating "major havoc" and having a severe impact on people's lives.

"The people of Myanmar are facing their most difficult moment in living memory. It is critically important for us to be able to access to all those in need and receive the funding to provide them with humanitarian assistance," he said.

Related Topics

Tsunami World United Nations San Mandalay Naypyidaw Buy Geneva Anderson Myanmar Money February May October All From Million

Recent Stories

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure Na ..

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure National Interests - Deputy Envo ..

22 minutes ago
 Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for ..

Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for Tajikistan

22 minutes ago
 PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Ma ..

PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Man City close door on move

22 minutes ago
 Govt making all out efforts to bring absconder Naw ..

Govt making all out efforts to bring absconder Nawaz back to Pakistan: SAPM Awan ..

22 minutes ago
 Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive cap ..

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive capability' after rebel advances

51 minutes ago
 England v India 1st Test scoreboard

England v India 1st Test scoreboard

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.