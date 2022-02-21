UN warns pushbacks of refugees in Europe becoming 'normalised'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The UN refugee chief voiced alarm Monday at increasing violence against refugees and migrants at European borders, warning that rights abuses and illegal pushbacks across frontiers risked becoming "normalised".

"We fear these deplorable practices now risk becoming normalised, and policy based," United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement.