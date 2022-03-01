UrduPoint.com

UN Watchdog Concerned Over Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 09:20 AM

UN watchdog concerned over Ukraine nuclear power plant

Vienna, Mar 1(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The UN atomic energy watchdog's chief on Monday expressed "grave concern" that invading Russian troops were operating close to the largest nuclear power station in Ukraine.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he had received reports that the soldiers were close to the Zaporizhzhia station in eastern Ukraine.

The six reactors there were safe for the moment and Russian troops had not tried to enter the facility, a statement said.

But Grossi said he was following developments in Ukraine "very closely and with grave concern".

He added, "It is extremely important that the nuclear power plants are not put at risk in any way.

"An accident involving the nuclear facilities in Ukraine could have severe consequences for public health and the environment.

" A meeting of the IAEA's governors is scheduled for Wednesday at its Vienna headquarters to discuss the risks that the conflict poses to Ukraine's nuclear facilities.

Ukraine has four nuclear power stations currently in operation providing about half the country's electricity.

It is also the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster, the 1986 Chernobyl fire. Russian troops captured the site on Thursday.

On Sunday, the agency said Ukraine's nuclear authorities had reported that missiles had hit a radioactive waste disposal facility in Kyiv, although there was no damage to the building and no radioactive leak.

Related Topics

Accident Fire World United Nations Electricity Ukraine Russia Nuclear Vienna Chernobyl SITE Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2022

1 minute ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st March 2022

6 minutes ago
 Finance Ministry announces Rs10/ltr reduction in p ..

Finance Ministry announces Rs10/ltr reduction in petrol prices

9 hours ago
 Prime Minister announces relief package to facilit ..

Prime Minister announces relief package to facilitate people: Dr Shahbaz Gill

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs seize narcotics valuing Rs 257 ml ..

Pakistan Customs seize narcotics valuing Rs 257 mln

9 hours ago
 Timely PM's relief package to help reduce inflatio ..

Timely PM's relief package to help reduce inflation: Qureshi

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>