UN Weather Agency Chooses Next Chief To Lead Climate Change Fight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The World Meteorological Organization, which plays a critical global role in tracking climate change, chooses a new leader this week to turbocharge that work over the next four years.

The Geneva-based WMO's role in climate change has become increasingly prominent and the new secretary-general will likely become a well-known advocate on this pressing world issue.

Four senior figures from within the WMO have put themselves forward for Thursday's vote, including two seeking to become the first woman to run the United Nations agency for weather, water and the climate.

