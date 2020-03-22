UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Welcomes 'positive Responses' By Warring Libyan Parties To Fighting Pause

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 11:30 AM

UN welcomes 'positive responses' by warring Libyan parties to fighting pause

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The United Nations has applauded the "positive responses" of Libya's Tripoli-based government and the Libyan National Army (LNA) to calls for a pause to stop the fighting, in the hopes that this would allow humanitarian access throughout the strife-torn country and head off the potential threat of coronavirus.

In a statement, released by the UN spokesman, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the responses by the Government of National Accord and the eastern-based Libyan National Army on 18 and 21 March respectively.

"Given the already dire humanitarian situation in Libya and the possible impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Secretary-General calls on the parties to join forces to address the threat and to ensure unhindered access of humanitarian aid throughout the country," the statement said.

According to media reports, Libya has not reported any cases of the coronavirus that has killed more than 11,000 people worldwide since last December. A truce between the warring sides may make it easier for humanitarian workers to help avert a possible outbreak in the North African nation.

Guterres also hoped the humanitarian pause will be translated into a lasting ceasefire.

"He therefore calls on the parties to accept the draft ceasefire agreement emanating from the 5+5 Joint Military Commission talks facilitated by the United Nations in Geneva last month," the statement concluded.

Since last April, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord, based in the capital, has been engaged in conflict with the self-styled LNA. The Commission is compiled of five delegates appointed by each side.

In a separate statement, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), also welcomed the developments and expressed the hope that that the parties "stop the fighting immediately on all fronts to allow national health authorities and health partners to respond to the potential threat of COVID-19 in the country." The UN mission called on all parties to join forces, work together and direct their powers and resources to support Libyans and local authorities to improve their preparedness to battle this pandemic and prevent catastrophic consequences.

"This includes allowing unhindered access to the provisions of humanitarian assistance, goods and food items, and to allow WHO and health sector partners to work unimpeded in all parts of the country," according to the mission.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Geneva Libya March April May December Media All From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 22, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Egypt suspends Friday prayers at Al-Azhar

11 hours ago

Chief Minister seeks ANP's help to combat coronavi ..

12 hours ago

Russian Health Watchdog Bans Gyms, Pools, Aquapark ..

12 hours ago

UAE Government announces closure of leisure sites, ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.